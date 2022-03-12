Game on for Kent County Sheriff's Office vs Grand Rapids Police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Robert Kozminski memorial basketball game is back on.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office and Grand Rapids Police Department will face off at Kenowa Hills High School Saturday.

Despite the rivalry between the two, there's really only one winner here.

"We just want people to come out. And that shows the Kozminski family how much the community cares," Founder Patrick O'Dwyer said.

Grand Rapids Police Officer Robert Kozminski was fatally shot in the line of duty in 2007.

Patrick O'Dwyer decided to name the annual rival basketball game in honor of Kozminski.

Each year, they raise money in his name to help a local charity.

"I just got to feel like if Bobby could see us, he probably smiles and knows that some good is coming out of this," he said.

This year, the money will help a deputy's wife who is currently in stage 4 cancer.

"Especially, of course, we want to get as much money for Mario as we can. But the community's support is the big goal. And, and we've always achieved that goal," he said.

O'Dwyer is looking forward to a big crowd. Last year they had to cancel because of COVID. He says he can't wait to see everyone come out.

"If we get a big crowd, and we raise a little money for Mario, everybody's a winner," he said.

