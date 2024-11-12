Furniture retailer going out of business; how to snag the deals in West Michigan

American Freight is going out of business, selling off assets at 328 locations and their online store.

Deal hunters will get up to 30% off the lowest ticketed prices on living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining tables, appliances, and more—including a scratch-&-dent section.

Of the 15 Michigan locations, 5 are in West Michigan, another 2 are in Lansing, making getting these deals just a day-trip away for most of the FOX 17 viewing area.

According to the company managing the winding down of American Freight’s business, Hilco Consumer-Retail, there is still new inventory arriving to stores daily to clear out assets, but that doesn’t mean items will last.

"Our goal is to deliver outstanding value to customers during this full chain closing sale," said Ian Fredericks, CEO of Hilco Consumer-Retail. "Everything is on sale and must be sold, and we recommend shopping early for the best selection."

American Freight financing and delivery services will remain available throughout the store-closing process.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube