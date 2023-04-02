Fun Sunday events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday will feature warmer temperatures, sunshine and fun events for everyone in West Michigan.

The Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon is showing Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for free as part of their Free Family Movie Days event.

Doors open at 2:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 3 p.m. Seating is on a first come first serve basis.

Brides can spend their afternoon planning a wedding at the Midwest Bridal Show. It's happening at the Secret Garden in Benton Harbor.

You can see the latest wedding gowns, tuxedos and other attire.

Admission is free of charge and the fun is happening from noon until 5 p.m.

Broad Leaf Brewery in Kentwood is getting into the spring spirit with Spring Bazaar.

It'll feature art pieces made in West Michigan. You can also enjoy some food. The fun runs from noon-7 p.m.