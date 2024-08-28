FSU, Baker College open food pantries for students experiencing food insecurity

(WXMI) — Two West Michigan colleges recently celebrated the opening of on-campus pantries for students experiencing food insecurity.

Ferris State University (FSU) held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for its new Bulldog Pantry, the university told FOX 17.

We’re told the Bulldog Pantry was conceived after a survey revealed nearly half of participants were dealing with food insecurity.

The pantry can be found in room 115 at the David L. Eisler Center.

“We hope students are comfortable asking for help, knowing that we will have their back,” says Dean of Student Life Lina Blair. “Food insecurity is often the tip of the iceberg of barriers our students face. We are here to help ease the burden so they can focus on being a Bulldog and continue to work toward their goal of graduation.”

FSU says food is free to students. All they need to do is fill out an online form.

Much of the food comes courtesy of Feeding America West Michigan.

Visit FSU’s website for the pantry's hours of operation.

The news comes days after Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) announced the opening of the Satellite Food Pantry at Baker College.

MRM says the pantry is available to students 24 hours a day, accessible with student ID. The pantry stocks non-perishable foods, school supplies and hygiene products.

We’re told there is no limit to how many pantry items a Baker College student may take.

