From Bridge to Park: Your guide to prime fireworks viewing spots in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Grand Rapids fireworks show takes place on Saturday. Ah-Nab-Awen Park is where you can see plenty of people watching the fireworks, as crews set up just feet away at Gillett Bridge.

There’s also the newly finished Lyon Square, where there is plenty of public seating.

Also, Sixth Street Park is on the river, where, if you get there early enough, you could find a good spot to view the fireworks. Being further from the downtown area, there may be fewer people.

If you end up at Riverside Park, there will probably be a lot fewer people. The one difference about this spot is that it takes a little bit longer for the sound to reach you once you see the fireworks go off.

FOX 17

“I usually post up at the Blue Bridge, just because I like seeing the fireworks over the water, and you can see the Blue Bridge in the background. I recently moved into the plaza, though, so I might check it out from the Sports Deck,” Ethan Fuentes said.

For one mother-daughter duo, their plan to be at Ah-Nab-Awen Park was a little too early. They thought it was Friday instead of the actual day, the first Saturday of July.

“There are no fireworks today. It doesn't make any sense, though it's July 4,” Zethaniah Boynton said.

FOX 17

Despite this setback, they're going to be downtown again Saturday.

For some lucky people who are in town for a convention, a hotel room is their pick.

“I can just look out the window and just see it while everyone else is out on the ground,” Phyllis Measel said.

The event kicks off at six o'clock at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, where they'll have live music and a live DJ, culminating in that fireworks show just a little after 10 o'clock.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube