GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Freezing drizzle and light snow are creating slick driving conditions on West Michigan roads.

A number of slide-off and crashes are causing delays on freeways and side roads in the area.

Lane closures have been reported on I-96, US-131 and I-196.

Drivers are urged to use caution out on the roads.

Keep up with lane closures and traffic conditions with FOX 17’s interactive traffic map.