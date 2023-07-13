'Free to get in': Ionia Free Fair begins Thursday evening

IONIA, Mich. — The annual Ionia Free Fair kicks off Thursday evening, returning to a ten-day schedule for 2023.

Vendors began the process of filing into the fairgrounds, and beginning set up last Friday to make Thursday's opening.

"It's busy. It's exciting," executive director of the free fair, Brenda Lehmkuhle, told FOX 17 Thursday afternoon. “It happens really quickly. We have 300 campers-plus coming in. We have food vendors coming in that just start lining up.”

Things were just about ready to go early Thursday afternoon, with vendors putting their final touches on booths and rides.

“We have 38 rides... Some of those rides take two, three semi-trucks to get here, plus all their campers and their workers, and that kind of stuff. So, there's a lot pulling in at once,” Lehmkuhle added.

With nearly 40 different rides provided by Arnold's, and dozens of food booth options, there is plenty to see as you wander around.

“It's free to get in. You can walk around free in the park, there's also free shows,” Lehmkuhle explained. "There is a $10 parking fee, or if you come multiple days... you can ask for a $30 parking pass, which gets you all ten days.”

You will have to get tickets for the rides, pay for your food and drinks— and there are some bigger shows that will cost you an additional fee.

Country artist Lee Brice will play there on Thursday, July 20.

Ashley McBryde will also be playing Saturday, July 22.

Tickets for both shows start at $35.

You can read through a full list of events at the Ionia Free Fair's website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube