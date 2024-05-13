Free outdoor fitness in Grand Rapids starts today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City of Grand Rapids, Priority Health, and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. are partnering for the ninth annual summer of free outdoor fitness in the parks and public spaces across the city.

This signal of summer here in West Michigan will offer 16 dance, cardio, and yoga classes that will run weekly, Monday through Thursday, starting May 13 until August 22nd.

Mondays, May 13 through Aug. 19 (no class May 27)



Basic Yoga at Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

SoulfulMOTION at MacKay-Jaycees Park (2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Zumba at Rosa Parks Circle (135 Monroe Center St. NW) from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Tuesdays, May 14 through Aug. 20



Barre on The Blue Bridge from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

30 Minute HIIT at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Glute Aerobics at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Sunset Yoga at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Wednesdays, May 15 through Aug. 21



Sunrise Yoga at Indian Trails Golf Course (2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m.

Pumped Up Strength at Cherry Park (725 Cherry St. SE) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

African Dance at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

WERQ at Highland Park (700 College Ave. NE) from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Thursdays, May 16 through Aug. 22 (no class July 4)



Basic Yoga at Sixth Street Park (647 Monroe Ave. NW) from noon to 12:45 p.m.

POUND on The Blue Bridge from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

HIGH Low Fitness at Calder Plaza west end (320 Ottawa Ave. NW) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Basic Yoga at MLK Park (1200 MLK Jr. St. SE) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Line Dancing at Roosevelt Park (1200 MLK Jr. St. SE) from 7:15 to 8 p.m.



