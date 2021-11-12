Free blood tests to be offered for Benton Harbor residents next week

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Free blood tests will be available to Benton Harbor residents next week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

State health officials say tests will be offered at the following times and locations:

Sunday, Nov. 14:



Second Baptist Church (600 Donald Adkins Drive), 1:30–4:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15:



Discovery Enrichment Center (465 S. McCord Street), 12–6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16:



Discovery Enrichment Center (465 S. McCord Street), 12–6 p.m.

“A blood lead test can tell you if you or your loved ones have recent or ongoing exposures to lead,” says Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Although blood lead tests cannot tell you if you were exposed to lead in the past, testing is particularly important for young children and pregnant persons because exposure to lead early in life has been shown to cause problems with learning, behavior, hearing and growth.”

The state health department says their goal is to identify where the lead came from in those with high lead levels in their blood and prevent continued exposure.

We’re told children under 6 with high lead levels will be offered nurse case management via the Berrien County Health Department with home visits from a nurse.

The MDHHS says the following locations also test for lead in children:

InterCare Family Health Network (800 M-139; 855-869-6900)

The Berrien County Health Department (via the WIC program; 800-815-5485)

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube