Free blood tests available in Benton Harbor Saturday

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Free blood tests will be offered to Benton Harbor residents this weekend to test for lead levels.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says blood tests will be conducted by InterCare Family Health Network on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The state health department tells us tests won’t reveal past lead exposure; however, they say testing is crucial for pregnant individuals and small children because early lead exposure can cause difficulties in learning, behavior, growth and hearing.

The goal is to determine the source of lead exposure for those with high lead levels, prevent further exposure, and ascertain what happens next, according to the MDHHS.

We’re told appointments are not necessary. Call 855-869-6900 for more information.

The state adds children can also be tested via the WIC program and the Berrien County Health Department. Call 800-815-5485 or click here for more.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Nov. 20–24)

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube