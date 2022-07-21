FOX's Thursday primetime lineup will air on FOX 17 after 11 p.m. news

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Due to the January 6 hearing from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., FOX’s Thursday night primetime lineup will air on FOX 17 starting at 11:35 p.m.

After the 11 p.m. newscast, the primetime lineup will begin with MasterChef. This season of the competitive cooking series features Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich as judges. Ramsay also appears in FOX’s long-running competitive cooking series Hell’s Kitchen, which is set to return for its 21st season on Thursday, September 29. MasterChef premiered on FOX in July 2010. It is an American adaptation of the British MasterChef series, which premiered in 1990. A spin-off of the American version, MasterChef Junior, premiered on FOX in 2013.

FOX’s Thursday night primetime lineup will continue with two episodes of the new comedy series Welcome to Flatch. The series is a mockumentary, similar to The Office and Parks and Recreation, and follows characters who live in Flatch, Ohio. It stars Holmes as Kelly Mallet and Sam Straley as Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet. The series premiered on FOX in March. Welcome to Flatch was developed by Jenny Bicks. It is based on the British comedy series This Country, which ran on BBC Three from 2017-2020. Kelly and Shrub also appeared in an episode of fellow FOX series Call Me Kat in April. The second season of Welcome to Fletch is set to premiere on Thursday, September 29.

Tonight's FOX 17 schedule after the 11 p.m. news can be found below:



11:35 p.m.: MasterChef

12:35 a.m.: Welcome to Flatch

1:05 a.m.: Welcome to Flatch

1:35 a.m.: Two and a Half Men

2:05 a.m.: Two and a Half Men

2:35 a.m.: Modern Family

3:05 a.m.: Modern Family

3:35 a.m.: Friends

