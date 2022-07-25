Fox Motors opens new Subaru flagship dealership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fox Motors opened a new Subaru flagship dealership on Monday. The new dealership is located at 6115 28th Street.

The 50,000 square foot dealership is the largest Subaru facility in the United States. The facility was designed by Ghafari and constructed by Triangle Associates, Inc. It will feature 22 service bays. There will be six express service lanes, as well as two electric Subaru vehicles service lanes. The facility will also have two tire change hoists and an alignment rack. There will be spaces for more than 400 vehicles.

DP Fox Fox Subaru interior showroom

The interior of the dealership will have a working fireplace for winter and a living wall. A dog park for both customers’ and employees’ pets will open later in the season. It will feature a water fountain, benches, and an agility park.

“We love our West Michigan Subaru community and wanted to invest in them to ensure they can have the best experience during their Subaru ownership journey,” said Fox Motors President & COO Diane R. Maher. “The new facility incorporates state-of-the-art technology while holding true to Subaru’s tradition of loving nature and our four-legged friends.”

DP Fox Fox Subaru interior lounge

The new Fox Motors Subaru flagship dealership is expected to create 15 new jobs. Applications can be found on Fox Motors’ website.

