FOX 17's Reece Cole saying farewell to weather forecasting this week

FOX 17 is saying farewell to one of our own this week as Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole steps away from forecasting.

After near four years of providing informative and accurate weather reports, Reece is pursuing a new passion in his work.

FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole with our enthusiastic cheerleader

An alum of Thornapple Kellogg High School in Barry County, Reece got to start his career in his hometown market. Hired while he was still completing classes at the University of Oklahoma, Reece was instrumental in our coverage of severe weather and explaining how the weather impacts all areas of our lives.

Reece will still be around West Michigan after his time with FOX 17 is over. We wish him the brightest future and hope he'll be tuning in with the rest of you when the forecast comes on.

