FOX 17 team members are taking The Plunge!

Anchors Ruta Ulcinaite and Elliot Grandia make the jump.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several members of the FOX 17 team are gearing up for a chilling challenge this weekend— The annual Grand Rapids Polar Plunge is back!

It's a key fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI), promising a day of fun and a chance to make a real difference; providing year-round training and services for over 22,000 SOMI athletes.

The event is happening at LMCU Ballpark on February 8 and is proudly presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

