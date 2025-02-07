FOX 17 team members are taking The Plunge!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several members of the FOX 17 team are gearing up for a chilling challenge this weekend— The annual Grand Rapids Polar Plunge is back!

It's a key fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI), promising a day of fun and a chance to make a real difference; providing year-round training and services for over 22,000 SOMI athletes.

Make a donation, make a difference.

The event is happening at LMCU Ballpark on February 8 and is proudly presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

