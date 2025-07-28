FOX 17 reimagines local news, dedicates reporters to West Michigan neighborhoods

Big things are happening at FOX 17 — and you're going to see the changes.

We're flipping the script on your typical newscast — taking out of the studio — and into your neighborhoods — where the stories that matter to you are happening.

Watch how our reporters are embedding themselves in local communities to bring you news that truly reflects what matters in your neighborhood

FOX 17 dedicates reporters to local neighborhoods

We are part of the communities we serve — and you'll see our reports reflect that.

"I was born here. I grew up here, and I feel like every single day that I'm working, I'm continuing to define what home means to me," said Kent County reporter Sam Landstra.

This transition has been in the works for a while now -- our team of reporters have ingrained themselves in your neighborhoods over the last few months.

"Living and working in this area for years. I love this city," said Grand Rapids reporter Matt Witkos.

From Holland to Hudsonville — Sparta to Kalamazoo — if it's personal to you — it matters to us.

"I think people really appreciate the fact that I try to spend a lot of time in Zeeland, in Holland, and that I'm actually walking in the streets downtown and supporting their local businesses," said Holland & Zeeland reporter Alina Hauter.

And we'll cover those stories on the street — and perspectives from real people like you.

"What they care about is so vital into finding story ideas every day and to really reporting the news that they want to watch," said East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, & Cascade reporter Cassandra Alonso.

Every neighborhood deserves a voice and we're listening.

Our crews won't just drop in — we're in your community — day in and day out.

See which reporter is based in your neighborhood below

WXMI

More details on where our reporters will be every day are now available in our local news section.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube