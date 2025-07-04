4 Michigan cities rank among Orkin's worst for bed bugs, including Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids moved up to No. 7 on Orkin Pest Control's annual list of the top 50 worst U.S. cities for bed bugs, rising from the 14th spot last year. Michigan is represented by four cities on the list, with Detroit at No. 3, Flint at No. 16, and Lansing at No. 48.

According to Orkin, the rankings are "based on treatment data from metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from May 15, 2024 – May 14, 2025."

Tony Sorrentino, an associate certified entomologist with Pest Pros Michigan, emphasized that bed bugs can be found anywhere.

"They're world heavyweight champs of hitchhiking and hide and go seek," Sorrentino said. "You can get them anywhere—movie theaters, public transportation, hospital offices. Be mindful of where you put your purse, your backpack, your bag and your butt."

Bed bugs are also capable of moving through walls and need to feed on human blood in order to survive.

"Don't go from room to room to room trying to outrun the bed bugs, because it's like the store is moving and the bed bugs are just coming after you," added Sorrentino. "They're going to come and then they're going to set up in that room, and then you're going to move to another room. Don't move around.

Sorrentino said increased national and international travel may be a contributing factor in the bed bug problem. He noted that bed bugs have developed methods to resist traditional pesticides.

"Traditional bed bug chemical treatments, pyrethroids, that was always the go-to, have lost some efficacy when it comes to control and remediation of bed bugs," he said.

Due to these challenges, Pest Pros Michigan employs bio pesticides for treatment.

"We use a product that's active white fungus that the bed bugs cannot develop a resistance to," Sorrentino explained.

He advised against tackling infestations without professional help, suggesting that improper treatments, like over-the-counter solutions, could worsen the problem.

Sorrentino offered some tips for identifying a bed bug presence, such as looking for dark, greasy spots on fabrics or noticing lines of bites. He recommended using a bright flashlight to examine bedding and other soft items, which should be dried on high heat for at least an hour if infestation is suspected. Maintaining a clutter-free area within five feet of the affected zones, which he terms the "hot zone," is also advised.

"Anything that can go in the dryer should go in the dryer for a minimum of one hour. That'll kill all stages of bed. Bug life, eggs, insects, it's over with," Sorrentino said. "After a bed bug passes through the active bio pesticide, it takes about three to five days, but there's no coming back, and by then, they've transferred it off to other bed bugs, where they're where they're aggregating, they will cluster in areas."

Sorrentino said a vacuum would be the easiest way to clean up the mess.

