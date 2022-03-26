Four injured, one hospitalized after two car crash near lakeshore

HOLLAND TWP. — Four people were injured after a crash involving two cars near the lakeshore.

The crash happened just after 5:00 Friday afternoon at the intersection of Douglas Avenue & North River Avenue in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a 41-year-old Holland woman was driving a Toyota Highlander westbound on Douglas Avenue and while trying to turn left, did not yield to a 28-year-old woman traveling eastbound.

Two passengers were with the driver in the Highlander, both of them suffered non life threatening injuries. A 71-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other injured passengers got their own medical care.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.