Foster Care Month works to boost amount of Michigan foster families

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the state needs more foster families.

In response, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared May "Foster Care Month."

MDHHS wants to recognize foster families for their contributions and raise awareness for the need for more foster homes in the state.

Right now, about 10,500 Michigan children are in foster care.

There is a particular need to foster older children, sibling groups and children with special needs.

MDHHS says, in most cases, it aims to reconnect children with their families after providing resources.

If it’s not safe for children to return to their families, the department works to find permanent homes for the children through adoption.

If you're interested in becoming a foster parent, click here.

