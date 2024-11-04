Former Sheriff's Deputy accused of exposing himself on East Grand Rapids walking trail

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing criminal charges after being accused of exposing himself to a woman on a walking trail.

Former Deputy Troy White was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts Monday afternoon: providing false information to an officer and indecent exposure.

The charges stem from an incident on the afternoon of October 14, 2024, when White allegedly exposed himself to a woman on a walking trail around Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids.

The woman told investigators she was walking on the trail across from Waterfront Park, near a dog waste trash bin, when she encountered White. She claimed he was walking from the opposite direction, coming towards he, exposing himself through his pants zipper.

While she said White never said anything to her as they crossed paths, she said she was “100% sure” he was exposing himself.

According to court documents, officers arriving on scene saw a man matching White’s description walk into a nearby wooded area. They later saw him exit the woods near the corner of Lakeside Dr. and Reeds Lake Blvd.

Investigators say that White initially claimed to officers on scene that his name was Dennis Williams, and that he did not have identification on him.

However, after allegedly being positively ID’d by the victim, he provided his correct name and information.

A search of his person allegedly revealed a switchblade and a loaded 9mm handgun.

White was placed on administrative leave with the Sheriff’s Office on October 21, while they began an internal investigation into his alleged actions.

Prior to the conclusion of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigation, White decided to resign from the department on October 21.

White was transported to the Kent County Jail for processing, lodged on charges of obstructing police and indecent exposure.

Monday, he was arraigned on those charges. If convicted, he faces just over a year in jail and fines.

As part of his bond conditions, White is prohibited from being around any sort of trails or walking paths. He is also required to surrender any firearms or ammunition that may be inside his home.

White will remain out on bond for the time being, as his case progresses through the courts.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday expressing disappointment and concern over the allegations.

A spokesperson telling FOX 17, “The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is aware of the criminal charges filed against Troy White, stemming from an off-duty incident that took place in East Grand Rapids on the afternoon of October 14, 2024. Upon notification, Mr. White was placed on unpaid administrative leave, and on October 21, 2024, he chose to resign from the Sheriff's Office prior to the conclusion of our internal investigation.

We are deeply disappointed and concerned by these allegations. Our role in law enforcement is to uphold the highest standards of integrity and respect, and when one of our own falls short, the impact reaches beyond our organization. The behavior alleged in this case contradicts everything we stand for, and we are handling it with the utmost seriousness.

Due to the nature of this investigation, we are checking to see if there are additional related incidents. KCSO is unable to comment further at this time.

We want to give every assurance that we are committed to full accountability in this matter. The members of the KCSO remain dedicated to serving and protecting the residents of Kent County with honor, and we are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigations.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube