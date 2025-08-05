Former Coopersville school employee charged with criminal sexual conduct

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A now-former Coopersville Area Public Schools employee has been charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a teenage student.

Court records show that Peter Twork is facing one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, their initial investigation was into a complaint of inappropriate touching at school.

A concerned parent reported the incident to school officials, who then contacted the Sheriff's Office.

Twork, 57, was arraigned on July 10 and is currently out on bond. He's due back in court on September 9.

FOX 17 reached out to the Coopersville Area Public Schools superintendent, who who confirmed Twork is no longer employed by the district.

"Student safety is our top priority at Coopersville Area Public Schools. The individual is no longer employed by the District. The District does not and cannot comment on specific details related to personnel issues."



Matt Spencer

Superintendent

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube