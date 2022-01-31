Former Catholic school converted into apartments in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A former Catholic school building in Detroit has been converted into affordable housing.

The city says Transfiguration Place Apartments in the Campau/Banglatown neighborhood features 19 units and no resident will pay more than 30% of their income in rent.

Work was announced about a year ago on the 21,500-square-foot former Transfiguration School. Archdiocesan Director of Properties Michael McInerney says the school had served the community for nearly a century.

The two-story building was built in 1926 and also served as the congregation’s church until 1950, when the adjacent church opened next door.

The parish school closed in 2005, but was leased to a charter school until about 2014.