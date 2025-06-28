Flights delayed, GRR evacuated after alarm in terminal triggered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport was evacuated Friday afternoon after an alarm was triggered.

Around 4 p.m., GRR officials said a water overflow alarm was activated in the terminal building.

In accordance with their safety protocols, and out of an abundance of caution, the building was then evacuated while their aircraft rescue and firefighting team investigated.

A provided statement from an airport official went on to say that after confirming there were no hazards, an all-clear was given.

The safety and security of our guests and partners is always our top priority. Our response protocols are designed to ensure that any potential concern is addressed swiftly and effectively. We appreciate the professionalism of our public safety teams and the cooperation and patience of our guests.

The airport adds that many airlines did delay departures to allow passengers to re-enter the terminal and make their planned flights.

