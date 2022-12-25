Flight cancellations amid winter storm leads to new, budding friendships

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Severe winter weather has dampened the mood for many travelers looking to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as thousands of flights get canceled or delayed across the U.S.

Here in Detroit, things are no different.

According to Flightaware.com, on December 23, nearly 290 flights were delayed, while 370 flights were canceled.

As the storm dissipated on Christmas Eve, flight schedules seem to be back on track with less than 400 delays and cancellations at DTW.

"This is horrible," said Krishnarjuna Banksia, an impacted traveler.

Banksia's hopes of seeing family in India after nearly four years were grounded as winter weather impacted much of the country.

"Eight o'clock in the night I got a message that the flight is canceled," said Banksia.

And, another traveler, Nene Ubi was also stranded at the airport.

"All the flights are booked... completely booked, so I'm still here waiting," said Nene Ubi, an impacted traveler.

The powerful winter storm left thousands of passengers scrambling to rebook or call in for refunds after hundreds of flights from DTW were either canceled or delayed.

"I don't have no choice, but I'm going to stay here (at the airport) til Monday," said Robert Hernandez, an impacted traveler.

Robert Hernandez got a refund after his flight to Miami got canceled. The earliest he can fly out is the day after Christmas.

When asked where he is going to sleep and eat, Robert said "I have to do what I have to do, there is no comfortable stuff here, maybe try different seating, try to talk to people, meet people."

And that's what Robert did. Amid hardship, the 52-year-old found a budding relationship with Vilma Sanchez and Arbey Compete. At first, all three were strangers, but now they are friends.

"We just met. During the process when the flights were canceled, and we were standing in line, and we started talking to each other," said Hernandez.

Robert says fluency in Spanish caught each other's attention.

"I say ok, you my family now," said Vilma Sanchez, an impacted traveler.

"She was trying to get home and visit her daughter, and we got caught in this predicament," said Hernandez.

Plus, Robert also stepped in as Vilma and Arbey's translator to help them make new travel bookings.

In fact, that's why Arbey was able to hop on a bus to Fort Myers instead of catching a flight on Monday.

Both Robert and Vilma won't be with family on Christmas, but they will at least have each other's company.

"To me, it was kind of weird in the beginning cause I started to talking to the person I didn't know. But right now as the time passing by, I feel more comfortable, and she feels the same. And, we are going to be here for 48 hours," said Hernandez.

Meanwhile, airport and airline officials are urging passengers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

