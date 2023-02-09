Five settlement agreements reached with cities over violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan has announced that it has reached five settlement agreements with cities to resolve findings of violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The agreements were made with the cities of Bangor, Dowagiac, Holland, Kalamazoo, and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). Under the agreements, the intercity rail stations in the cities, as well as in Albion, will be made accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Under the five settlement agreements, each city, as well as MDOT, committed to making their intercity rail stations accessible. Within the next three years, each will modify portions of their rail station and its access points. This includes parking lots, waiting areas, restrooms, and platforms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has also resolved ADA compliance issues at two other rail station in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids through letters of resolution with owners of those facilities.

Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of discrimination can file a complaint by calling the U.S. Attorney’s Civil Rights Hotline at 616-808-2195. More information on the Americans with Disabilities Act can be found on its website or by calling the Department of Justice’s ADA information line at 800-514-0301 or 800-514-0383 (TDD).

