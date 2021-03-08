Five Michigan school districts being awarded $3 million

According to Michigan’s Department of Education Five Michigan school districts are being awarded federally funded literacy grants of $3 million each over a five-year period.

The grant will be focused on advancing literacy skills, including pre-literacy skills, reading, and writing, for children from birth through grade 12 in the following districts: Benton Harbor Area Schools, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Flint Community Schools, Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System, and Pontiac School District.

“Literacy is the foundation of learning,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “These grants and the literacy work that they will fund and inspire in these five communities can be game changers. To build literacy communities for children—in local communities and across the state—is to change academic and life trajectories for our kids.”

The funds provided to the selected districts will support the building of local literacy professional learning communities. Additionally, the districts will participate in statewide educational networks focused on meeting the needs of high poverty areas and their children.

Superintendents from the selected districts receiving the grants are enthusiastic.

“Literacy is our primary focus at Benton Harbor Area Schools,” said Benton Harbor Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel. “An opportunity to get this grant to focus on literacy is a game changer for our young people. We can’t wait to execute the plan.”

"We are honored to receive this grant,” said Kelley Williams, superintendent of the Pontiac School District. “Literacy is a critical key to success for students. We are proud to steward these funds and look forward to the direct positive impact on our children through the resources and tools it provides."

"Literacy is essential to long-term success for our students. Flint Community Schools is honored to receive this grant from the Michigan Department of Education to expand on our existing programs,” Anita Steward, superintendent at Flint Community Schools said. “Through the support of this grant, Flint Community Schools will bolster early childhood, upper elementary and secondary programs; establishing greater community and family partnerships; support the transition into our Great Start Readiness programs; and provide parents with additional resources to participate in their child’s learning.”