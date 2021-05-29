Five children hospitalized after Cass County crash

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Lagrange Township this afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told it happened on Peavine Street and Dailey Road.

The sheriff’s office says a 32-year-old Cassopolis woman was driving west when she failed to stop before the intersection and struck a southbound 30-year-old woman from Westminster, Colo.

Authorities say five children were in the Cassopolis woman’s vehicle during the incident and all were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, and seat belts and car seats were used, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

