First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Michigan this week

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — First Lady Jill Biden will be in Michigan later this week.

The White House says Dr. Biden will be at Oakland Community College in Royal Oak Friday to close out the U.S. Department of Education’s “Return to School Road Trip,” a but tour across five states highlighting students and communities safely returning to in-person learning.

Dr. Biden will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Congressman Andy Levin.

According to the White House, Dr. Biden will deliver remarks to promote passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda.

Additional details about the first lady’s visit on Friday have not yet been released.

