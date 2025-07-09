Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firework tent catches fire in northern Michigan

Wexford County fireworks explosion
Michigan State Police District 8
Wexford County fireworks explosion
Posted

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police Eighth District shared video captured by the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, where a firework tent caught fire on July 5. When arriving at the parking lot in Haring Township, the troopers observed the tent fire from a distance before Firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt in the tent fire. The Cadillac and Haring township Fire Departments were able to put the fire out without any other buildings being damaged. Anyone with information or video footage that shows how the fire started is asked to contact the MSP Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise