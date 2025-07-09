Firework tent catches fire in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police Eighth District shared video captured by the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, where a firework tent caught fire on July 5. When arriving at the parking lot in Haring Township, the troopers observed the tent fire from a distance before Firefighters arrived.

Sharing on behalf of @mspnorthernmi



MSP Investigating Fireworks Tent Fire.



Wexford County, Michigan. On July 5, 2025, at approximately 4:12 AM, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post were dispatched to a parking lot off Mitchell Street in Haring… pic.twitter.com/4Mk8zXsYM4 — MSP Eighth District (@MSPEighthDist) July 8, 2025

No one was hurt in the tent fire. The Cadillac and Haring township Fire Departments were able to put the fire out without any other buildings being damaged. Anyone with information or video footage that shows how the fire started is asked to contact the MSP Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube