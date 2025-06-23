Fire truck hit by driver on I-96 near Coopersville

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A portion of Westbound I-96 near Coopersville was closed for less than an hour Sunday due to a crash involving a fire truck.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the 48th Avenue exit in Polkton Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The department said the Michigan Department of Transportation was responding to buckling in the road, and the Polkton Township Fire Department was helping with traffic when a 35-year-old woman from Muskegon hit the truck.

The sheriff's office said she was left with minor injuries.

I-96 Westbound reopened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office said the crash and the road hazard were both cleared at that time.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube