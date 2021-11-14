Fire in Kalamazoo leaves 4 homeless

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One apartment caught fire 6:00 Saturday night leaving four people homeless.

The fire happened on the 1800 block of Elgin Street in Kalamazoo. Those inside the apartment managed to evacuate themselves.

When officers arrived, they were able to find the source of the smoke in the attic and extinguished it within minutes. There was minor damage to the building and it only affected the apartment that caught fire.

The residents affected were assisted by the Red Cross to get what they needed.

It's believed that electrical issues likely cause the fire.

Anyone with any information Asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer