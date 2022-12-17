Watch Now
Fire damages garden art store in Bangor

Posted at 7:00 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 08:31:49-05

BANGOR, Mich. — Fire crews battled a business fire in Van Buren County early Saturday morning.

The call came in around 4:45 a.m. for a fire at the Arlington Trading Post in Bangor.

Tom Renner of South Haven Emergency Services Authority says a Bangor police officer on patrol first spotted the heavy flames coming out of the building.

Fire officials say the roof at the front of the building collapsed around the time crews arrived on scene.

Multiple crews from Van Buren County responded to the scene and remained there several hours later.

Arlington Trading Post Facebook page indicates the business is a unique store featuring metal garden art and wind spinners.

M-43 east of Bangor was closed for several hours while crews tackled the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

