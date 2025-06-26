MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Lakeshore Art Festival continues a decades-long tradition of bringing a mix of fine art, crafts, music, and food to Downtown Muskegon.

WATCH: Fine art meets family fun at Lakeshore Art Festival spanning 8 blocks of Downtown Muskegon

The festival makes Hackley Park home to fine art and craft exhibitors from all across the country. Beyond the park, the festival spans 8 blocks in Downtown Muskegon, featuring craft exhibitors and artisan food vendors.

Food options include slow-roasted BBQ, Greek cuisine, specialty sandwiches, gourmet frozen treats and traditional festival favorites.

Families with children can enjoy the Children's Lane, which provides activities aimed to inspire young artists.

The festival also features live entertainment, highlighting street performers including jugglers, musicians, and even hula hoopers stationed throughout the streets.

Additionally, in partnership with the DTE Energy Foundation, the festival emphasizes their leadership in event waste reduction. Since the festival began its sustainability program in 2014, there have been over 11,000 pounds of material diverted from the landfill. For more information on their “Keepin’ It Green” program, click here.

For more details on The Lakeshore Art Festival, happening Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, click here.

