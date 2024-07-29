FINANCIAL RELIEF: Whitmer awards nearly $11 million in emergency funds to 17 Michigan counties

LANSING, MICH. — Gov. Whitmer announced today $10,997,209 from the state's Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund (DECF) that will provide financial assistance to 17 counties across both Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas after three state of emergency declarations in the last 16 months.

That includes Southwest Michigan, which was ravaged by a tornado outbreak this spring.

“By declaring these disasters, I made all state resources available, including funding, to the affected areas to support the local response and recovery efforts. With the passage of my balanced budget, we are now able to ensure communities affected by severe weather disasters get the resources they have requested and need,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Michiganders are resilient, and the rebuilding is already underway. This is a much-needed boost to make sure communities recover and build back stronger than ever before.”

Southwest Michigan will receive $1,601,555 of the Emergency Relief Funds.

On May 7, 2024, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes struck the southwest part of the state. The storm system resulted in roughly sixteen injuries, and caused significant damage to homes, businesses, and the power grid. Hail ranging from one to four inches in diameter was also reported along with dangerous straight-line winds. Debris removal and other storm related clean-up has lasted several weeks. Gov. Whitmer declared a state of Emergency for Branch, Cass, Kalamazoo, and Berrien Counties.

Other impacted areas receiving Emergency Relief Funds:

* Upper Peninsula Rapid Snowmelt, $5,127,901

In April 2023, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Alger, Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Houghton, Gogebic, Marquette, and Ontonagon counties as rapid snowmelt due to warming temperatures and record precipitation lead to floodwaters that damaged, roads, bridges, utilities, homes, businesses, and other infrastructure. The flooding overwhelmed storm water and sewer systems, burst dams, caused culverts and embankments to fail, and damaged other public infrastructure such as drinking water systems. Roadways and bridges suffered the most severe damage, with many left impassable.

* Lower Peninsula Tornadoes/Flooding, $4,267,555

On August 24, 2023, areas in lower Michigan experienced several storm fronts that brought heavy rain, strong winds, and 7 tornadoes. Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne counties as communities across the state experienced road and bridge closures; downed trees and power lines; damage to homes and other building structures, embankments, and road surfaces; overwhelmed storm water and sewer systems; and deposits of silt and debris. Thousands of homeowners also reported residential flooding.

State statute provides that under extraordinary circumstances, the governor may authorize reimbursement from the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund to provide state assistance to counties and municipalities when federal emergency reimbursement is not available.

The money can be applied toward costs associated with the response to a disaster or emergency, covering overtime for public employees, contracts, shelter supplies, gasoline and repair of public buildings and roads.

The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) will administer the grant program.

For more information on how to prepare before, during and after an emergency or disaster, visit www.michigan.gov/miready

