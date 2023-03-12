GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the fifth and final day of Laughfest for 2023. There's still plenty of fun events planned to bid farewell to this years event.

You can cook the afternoon away with Chef Jenna as part of Cooking and Comedy. It takes place at 3pm at Gilda's Clubhouse on Bridge Street in Grand Rapids.

Sunday Night Funnies are also happening tonight at 7:30 at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex. The show is free to attend.

For more information and other events throughout the day, head to the Laughfest website.