Ferris State Bulldogs: National Champions!

WEST MICHIGAN — For the 4th time in the past 5 years, the Ferris State University football team has won the national D2 championship!

The Ferris State University football team is being called a "Dynasty", after beating Harding 42-21 in McKinney Texas Saturday.

With this victory, Ferris State has become the first DI or DII Football team to post a "perfect record"; going 16-0 this season!

Click here for the link to the complete game summary from the GLIAC!

