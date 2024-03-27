FEMA extends application deadline for disaster relief from August storms

LANSING, Mich. — FEMA has extended the application deadline for disaster relief from last summer’s severe storms.

The deadline to apply is now May 8, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

Assistance is available to homeowners and renters in Kent, Ionia, Eaton, Ingham, Oakland, Monroe, Macomb and Livingston counties impacted by tornadoes, flooding and severe storms on Aug. 24–26, 2023.

Eligible applicants may apply for relief through DisasterAssistance.gov, FEMA’s mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362.

Visit FEMA’s website to find a disaster recovery center near you.

For more information, click here.

