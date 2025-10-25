FEMA denies Michigan's appeal for additional aid after March ice storm

WXMI — FEMA has denied Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's appeal for additional federal aid following a historic ice storm that hit northern Michigan in March.

In a letter sent to Whitmer, FEMA explained that following their review, they maintain that the impact from the storm "was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of the Individual Assistance Program."

A request for assistance for utilities was also denied.

The state originally filed the appeal in August, and according to the governor's office, those funds would support repairs to damaged utilities and help residents with housing and disaster-related losses.

In July, President Trump did approve a federal disaster declaration, authorizing funding for emergency work and certain permanent repairs.

