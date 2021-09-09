Feeding America West Michigan: September is Hunger Action Month

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Feeding America West Michigan is encouraging residents to take part in this year’s Hunger Action Month.

In its 14th year, Hunger Action Month endeavors to shed light on decisions millions of Americans have to make on whether to put food on the table or put money toward other basic necessities, the food bank tells us.

“For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice,” says Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “It's often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry.”

Community members are asked to learn the effects of hunger by reading FAWM’s blog and to fight hunger by becoming a donor.

Those interesting in volunteering with FAWM may do so here.

“With the public’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security,” adds Babineaux-Fontenot, “so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”

