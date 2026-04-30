Federal disaster aid loans available for communities after deadly Southwest Michigan tornado outbreak

WEST MICHIGAN — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the U.S. Small Business Administration's granting of an administrative disaster declaration for Southwest Michigan counties affected by a deadly tornado outbreak in March.

The SBA Disaster Assistance Program is meant to make low-interest loans available to people, businesses and non-profits impacted by natural disaster. The March 6 tornado outbreak caused damage to homes and businesses in Branch, Cass and St. Joseph Counties, and killed four people.

Branch Victims identified in deadly Union City tornado Kathryn Havrilla

“Following deadly tornadoes in Southwestern Michigan, communities are working hard to rebuild,” said Governor Whitmer. “We’re working side by side with them every step of the way to deliver real relief. This SBA declaration will help us connect communities and small businesses with the resources they need to get back on their feet. Michiganders are strong, and we will get through this. Let’s keep doing the work together to make a difference.”

The SBA Program offers different types of disaster loans depending on the damage, including:



Business Physical Disaster Loans — Loans to businesses to repair or replace property damaged in the disaster, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of all sizes are eligible.

— Loans to businesses to repair or replace property damaged in the disaster, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of all sizes are eligible. Economic Injury Disaster Loans — Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private & non-profit organizations of all sizes.

— Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private & non-profit organizations of all sizes. Home Disaster Loans — Loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.

SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers



Cass District Library — 319 M-62, North Cassopolis

— 319 M-62, North Cassopolis St. Joseph County — 52 N. Main Street, Three Rivers

— 52 N. Main Street, Three Rivers Branch District Library — 195 N. Broadway Street, Union City

Loan Applications are available online and by mail through the MySBA Loan Portal or by calling 1 (800) 659-2955.

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