FDA-approved GLP-1 pill offers cheaper, needle-free option for weight loss

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A new oral version of the weight loss drug Wegovy has been approved by the FDA, offering a more affordable and accessible alternative to injectable GLP-1 medications that have transformed weight loss treatment for millions of Americans.

The pill, approved by the FDA in January, is available for as low as $149 a month for the starting dose — and could be even lower depending on insurance coverage. By comparison, the injectable version of Wegovy can cost more than $1,300 for a 28-day supply without savings programs or insurance.

Dr. Celia Egan of True Women's Health said cost has been one of the biggest obstacles to treatment.

"It's more cost effective, and I think that's been the major barrier to getting people these medications, is cost and coverage," Egan said.

Unlike the injectable versions of GLP-1 drugs, the pill is taken once daily and does not require refrigeration. Egan said it is also easier to adjust dosing to manage common side effects like nausea or diarrhea — simply by skipping a pill.

Getting the drug into the body has historically been a challenge for scientists.

"Scientists have had a hard time getting this drug into the body where it didn't get broken down in the GI tract by the stomach acid," Egan said. "For the first time, they're able to sort of put a coating around the molecule itself, and it can make its way through your GI tract and be absorbed that way."

Clinical studies show patients taking the oral GLP-1 lost an average of 16% of their body weight. While that is less than the more than 20% seen with some injectable options, Egan said the results are still meaningful.

"That 16% isn't quite as much as 20, but let's be honest, 16% is still really effective," Egan said.

Egan said the pill is a strong option for patients who have already lost weight and are looking for a maintenance medication. She also said the best outcomes come from combining the medication with healthy lifestyle habits, including diet, exercise and strength training to help prevent muscle loss.

Eli Lilly, the maker of the injectable weight loss drug Zepbound, is also currently working on a pill version.

Two West Michigan women who have been on injectable GLP-1 medications say the drugs have changed their lives.

Nicole Steensma lost nearly 100 pounds over the past two years on Zepbound after reaching her heaviest weight while her late husband battled cancer. She remarried in February and said weight was not a concern heading into her wedding day.

"That was a really nice thing not to have to worry about," Steensma said.

She said the experience has felt transformative.

"I feel like, like a whole new life was started for me," Steensma said.

Her new husband has helped keep her active and committed to a healthy lifestyle.

"He's been a really pivotal, like, aspect of that in my life, because he's very outdoorsy," Steensma said. "I'm just feeling really thankful that...this has changed my life, and it can change other people's lives too."

Linda Mohney turned to weight loss medication after struggling with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and the effects of menopause.

"I tried everything else. I tried exercise, I tried diet, I tried low carb, I tried high protein. Nothing worked. Menopause is not kind to you," Mohney said.

For Mohney, the goal was never about appearance.

"It's not about becoming slender, it's about becoming healthier," Mohney said.

Both women said they expect to remain on weight loss medications for the rest of their lives.

