LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Federal investigators joined St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday in a search for new leads tied to the disappearance of a Michigan woman last seen in 2018.

FOX 17 learned Tuesday that investigators with the FBI Detroit field office, along with St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office deputies, were actively searching an open field in Leonidas Township after receiving a tip in the disappearance of Brittany Shank.

WATCH: FBI, St. Joseph County deputies locate underground container in search for Brittany Shank clues

FBI, St. Joseph County deputies locate underground container in search for Brittany Shank clues

The sheriff's office told FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire that they had located a large underground container of interest.

The majority of the day Tuesday was spent securing the site for search, with the sheriff's office adding that they did not find anything yet, per se. The sheriff's office is also careful to note that this search does not necessarily mean there is new information in Shank's case.

Shank's disappearance is a story FOX 17 has followed closely for the last six years.

Shank was 23 years old at the time of her disappearance on the evening of Nov. 30, 2018. She was last seen in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road. The search conducted Tuesday is roughly 27 miles away.

FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire was at the scene where the search unfolded Tuesday and saw investigators digging on the property.

“When someone is missing, every available resource matters. FBI Detroit personnel, including members of our Evidence Response Team, are on scene supporting the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office as they continue their search efforts,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “We are proud to stand alongside our local partners and provide the technical expertise and resources needed to support this important work and the families awaiting answers.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the FBI Detroit Field Office said they would not be providing additional details about Tuesday’s search.

Shank went missing November 30, 2018. She has four children. Authorities released this sketch in 2024 of the man Brittany is believed to have last been seen with.

READ MORE: Almost 6 years gone: Deputies release sketch of man tied to 2018 disappearance of St. Joe County woman

READ MORE: Mother determined to find missing daughter, says “we just want her home safely”

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