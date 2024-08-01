FBI investigation prompts child porn charges against Ottawa County fire captain

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 49-year-old fire captain with the Graafschap department is facing a number of felony charges after an FBI investigation allegedly found him sharing child pornography.

Todd Achterhof was arraigned early Thursday, with an Ottawa County judge deciding not to issue him a bond amount. Meaning, he will remain behind bars while his case proceeds through the courts.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began within the FBI’s WEB CHEX (West Michigan Based Child Exploitation) task force.

County investigators became involved in May 2024 after being contacted by the FBI.

He was allegedly sending elicit photos and videos of children to an FBI agent communicating with him undercover online, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A case was put together and presented to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, July 31.

Achterhof has been charged with:



CSAM- Aggravated Possession

CSAM- Possession (x2 counts)

CSAM-Distribution

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (x2 counts)

According to multiple sources, Achterhof was a captain with the Graafschap Fire Department, being there for over two decades.

Chief Doug DenBleyker told FOX 17 Thursday, "Todd Achterhof was an employee of Graafschap Fire Department from May 02, 1997 to May 22, 2024 when he resigned his position on the Graafschap Fire Department. The letter we received did not state a reason for his resignation. The Graafschap Fire Department has no further comments on this matter."

He was also previously a full time dispatcher with Hope College.

"Having learned of the federal search warrant, Hope College immediately conducted a thorough internal investigation," a college spokesperson told FOX 17 Thursday.

"The investigation did not find any activity on campus or involving college resources related to the charges. The individual is no longer employed by Hope College. This is the extent of the college’s comment on this matter."

Anyone with information about him or potential further charges is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000, Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT (745368).

This allegations against Achterhof will remain under investigation.

