Fatal vehicle crash on 108th Avenue kills one

Allegan County
Posted at 3:46 PM, May 30, 2022
TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal single motor vehicle crash occurred on 108th Avenue on Monday.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 10:30 a.m. It occurred just west of 34th street in Trowbridge Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a minivan was located down an embankment, that had collided into a tree. The preliminary investigation indicates that the minivan was traveling east on 108th avenue. It drifted across the roadway, ran off the road, and down the embankment.

Only one occupant was in the vehicle, who was pronounced dead on the scene. He has been identified as 62-year-old David Douglas Beagle from Pullman, Michigan.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated by both the Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team and the medical examiner’s office.

