Fatal crash under investigation

LAKEVIEW, Mich — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Fairplain Township.

The crash happened just after 11:00 Friday night on Miller Road south of M-57.

Early evidence shows that a male was driving a Cadillac Sedan southbound when he ran a stop sign. The car went airborne before landing back on the road and hitting some trees.

The driver and passenger were ejected from the car during the crash and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe that speed may have been a factor in the crash, it's unclear if any of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.