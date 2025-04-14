Farmers turn to agriculture tourism to boost revenue

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Running a farm can be difficult, with challenges ranging from unpredictable weather and declining commodity prices to rising labor costs. Some farmers are turning to agricultural tourism to improve their bottom line.

Parkside Farm is known for its pygmy goats. Owner Nicole Zaagman opened the eight-acre farm in 2021, preserving over 150 years of agricultural history.

Beyond raising pygmy goats, Parkside Farm grows a variety of crops throughout the year that they sell in their farm stand.

"We grow cut flowers here, pumpkin squash. We're going to grow a few more vegetables this year to offer to our customers, and in the spring, we also tap our walnut and maple trees to make syrup," Zaagman said.

Zaagman acknowledges the financial challenges of modern farming.

"I think one of the largest things that are impacting the agriculture community specifically are those fluctuating input costs and the changing economic times. we have so many things that impact the bottom line," she said.

To generate additional income, Zaagman now rents out their old farmhouse through Airbnb. The property stays booked nearly every weekend from late April through fall and sometimes through the holidays.

According to Airbnb, there were 730 farm stays in Michigan on the platform in 2024, with the average host earning nearly $12,000.

"The farm stay component to our farm is really, really important. It is a significant contributor to the income that comes in every year," Zaagman explained.

Parkside Farm has hosted guests from as far away as Singapore. Zaagman believes agritourism will continue to grow.

"They just end up having such a great time. They get to take pictures with the goats and feed them snacks. And if they shop the farm market, they feel really good about buying a locally made product," she said.

Parkside Farm will host an open house on May 17th, with reservations required. If you would like to attend, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

