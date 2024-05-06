Watch Now
Famous hot-dog-eating contest to host qualifying round in West Michigan

Posted at 3:50 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 16:12:03-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Get ready to unleash your competitive spirit and see if you have what it takes to devour the most hot dogs, aiming to beat the legendary Joey Chestnut.

Nathan’s Famous is hosting a qualifying event in West Michigan on Saturday, May 11th.

The famous eating competition will be at Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark during the West Michigan Whitecaps’ Military Appreciation game.

Both the top male and female finishers in this exclusive event will earn the honor of competing in the renowned Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on July 4th, 2024.

“We are excited to visit Grand Rapids to host an official qualifying event and to find champions to represent our nation alongside the world's most accomplished eaters at the 2024 Nathan’s Famous International July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest,” said Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing at Nathan’s Famous.

Nathan’s Famous is partnering with Meijer to bring the exciting competition to Michigan.

“Nathan’s Famous is proud to partner with Meijer to bring this exciting competition to West Michigan, where the top competitive eaters of the area can showcase their skills,” said Angela Cheng, brand manager for Nathan’s Famous at Smithfield Foods.

Chestnut, 16 titles as hot-dog-eating champion, currently holds the world record of eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Mike Sudo won last year by consuming 39.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. She currently has the world record of 48.5.

Those interested in competing in the qualifier should visit www.majorleagueeating.com to obtain information and register. All competitors must be over 18 years of age.

