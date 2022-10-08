Fall ideas from the West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weather is cooling down which means its time to enjoy what fall has to offer before winter comes knocking on our door.

There are lots of things to do around West Michigan and the West Michigan Tourist Association has some ideas for that perfect fall activity.

If you love flowers, head to Frederik Meijer Gardens for Chrysanthemums and More. The exhibit features Chrysanthemums, other fall foliage and fun for the whole family. The exhibit is open through October 30.

The leaves are starting to change which means it's time for a fall color tour. There are lots of places in Muskegon to enjoy some fall colors. From the woods, dunes and the lake. There's never a shortage of fall colors during the season. Maps are available at the Muskegon Union Depot.

Four Ross Cafe is hosting their annual dinner event on October 17. Cafe owners Tom Rose and Jan Rose will compete against each other to make a beverage that pairs with a five couse menu. Guests will be the judges when it comes to the drink that suits the menu best. Tickets are expected to sell out fast so call soon.