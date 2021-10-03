Fall fundraiser at the Holland Museum

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Museum is hosting a virtual fundraiser this month that celebrates the businesses and families that make the community unique.

This fundraiser will celebrate the Kleinheksel family of Dykstra Funeral Home which has a history of over 120 years in the community. There are four Dykstra Funeral Home chapters in West Michigan.

Three generations of Kleinkheksel stories will be told at the fundraiser. There will also be personal photographs and autographs of the family and a live Q&A with family members.

The virtual fundraiser will be held on October 14 from 7-8 p.m.

Tickets are $100 for one gift bag or $150 for two gift bags.