Fall fun from WMTA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's hard to believe we are halfway through October already but don't worry there is still lots of fun fall activities for the family to enjoy.

The Coopersville & Marne Railway has a Pumpkin Train every weekend during October. You can enjoy a 90 minute ride while being entertained by the famous pumpkin and there is a pumpkin patch you can visit if you still need a pumpkin.

The Blandford Nature Center is hosting two Halloween events. Wizards, Witches and Owls will be on October 29 starting at 6 p.m., you can make some Halloween crafts, walk the lantern-lit trails and more.

You can also attend the Blandford Halloween Hunt on October 30 starting at 10 a.m. its a Halloween themed scavenger hunt where you can find spooky facts and creepy tails of Michigan Nature, you can also win a prize if you turn in your clue sheet.

