Fall events from WMTA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall is in full swing and that means cooler days, colorful leaves and lots of family fun.

If you are looking for a fun fall event, the West Michigan Tourist Association has some options for you.

The Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks is celebrating their 10th anniversary on October 8th-10th. To celebrate, there will be a World's Best Putter competition on October 9. There will also be a Journeyman spirit tasting. The deadline to enter the competition is on October 7 at 11:59 p.m.

The Coopersville & Marne Railway's annual Pumpkin Train is back. Every Saturday & Sunday in October, people of all ages can enjoy entertainment from Stewy the Scarecrow and Lil' Crow. You can also climb aboard a vintage train for 90 minutes and after that, children can go to the pumpkin patch and pick out a pumpkin to take home.

Wanna see some fall colors? the Depot to Depot Self-Guided Fall Color Tour is back. Now through October 23, you can see some fall colors in Muskegon area woods, dunes and waters. Even better, you can take your car or ride your bike on the tour. It stretches from the Muskegon South Pierhead Lighthouse to the White River Light Station.